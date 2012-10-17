版本:
TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator rises to -28.9 in Oct

Oct 17 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose by
six points in October to -28.9 points, Credit Suisse, which
issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic
research institute, said on Wednesday.
     
    KEY NUMBERS 
    (points) 
                Oct '12        Sept '12       Oct '11
 Expectations   -28.9          -34.9          -54.4
 (investor                                    
 sentiment)                                   
    Current     -4.4           4.6            11.4
 conditions                                   
    BACKGROUND
