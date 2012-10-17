TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator rises to -28.9 in Oct

Oct 17 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose by six points in October to -28.9 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday. KEY NUMBERS (points) Oct '12 Sept '12 Oct '11 Expectations -28.9 -34.9 -54.4 (investor sentiment) Current -4.4 4.6 11.4 conditions BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on... For recent Swiss National Bank comments...