TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator up to -27.9 in Nov.

ZURICH Nov 14 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose by 1 point in November to -27.9 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

Nov 12 Oct 12 Nov 11

Expectations (investor sentiment) -27.9 -28.9 -64.3

Current conditions 0.0 -4.4 -4.8

BACKGROUND

