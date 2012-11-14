TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator up to -27.9 in Nov.

BRIEF-Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
ZURICH Nov 14 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose by 1 point in November to -27.9 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
Nov 12 Oct 12 Nov 11
Expectations (investor sentiment) -27.9 -28.9 -64.3
Current conditions 0.0 -4.4 -4.8
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.