TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator improves to -15.5 in Dec

European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH Dec 12 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment improved by 12.4 points in December to -15.5 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
DEC '12 NOV '12 DEC '11
Expectations (investor sentiment) -15.5 -27.9 -72.0
Current conditions 6.6 0.0 -20.0
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.