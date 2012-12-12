版本:
TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator improves to -15.5 in Dec

ZURICH Dec 12 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment improved by 12.4 points in December to -15.5 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

DEC '12 NOV '12 DEC '11

Expectations (investor sentiment) -15.5 -27.9 -72.0

Current conditions 6.6 0.0 -20.0

BACKGROUND

