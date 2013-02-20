版本:
TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator improves to 10.0 in Feb

ZURICH Feb 20 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose by 17 points in February to 10 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

Feb '13 Jan '13 Dec '12

Expectations (investor sentiment) 10.0 -6.9 -15.5

Current conditions 18.0 16.0 6.6

BACKGROUND

