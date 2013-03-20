版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 3月 20日 星期三 18:01 BJT

TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator falls to 2.3 in March

ZURICH, March 20 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment fell by 7.7 points in March to 2.3 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

March '13 Feb '13 Jan '13

Expectations (investor sentiment) 2.3 10.0 -6.9

Current conditions 15.6 18.0 16.0

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐