TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator falls to 2.3 in March

BRIEF-Gambero Rosso signs commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
* Says signed on April 5 a commercial collaboration agreement with Gategroup
ZURICH, March 20 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment fell by 7.7 points in March to 2.3 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
March '13 Feb '13 Jan '13
Expectations (investor sentiment) 2.3 10.0 -6.9
Current conditions 15.6 18.0 16.0
BACKGROUND
* Markets await US-China summit with geopolitical implications
ZURICH, April 6 French group Saint-Gobain has extended until the end of this year its contract to buy a controlling stake in Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika from Sika's founding family and may prolong it again until the end of 2018, it said.