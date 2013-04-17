版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 17日 星期三 17:04 BJT

TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator jumps to 20.0 in April

ZURICH, April 17 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose in April to 20.0 points, its highest reading since May 2010, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

Apr '13 Mar '13 Feb'13

Expectations (investor sentiment) 20.0 2.3 10.0

Current conditions 15.0 15.6 18.0

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐