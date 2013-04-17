TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator jumps to 20.0 in April

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 3
ZURICH, April 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ZURICH, April 17 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose in April to 20.0 points, its highest reading since May 2010, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
Apr '13 Mar '13 Feb'13
Expectations (investor sentiment) 20.0 2.3 10.0
Current conditions 15.0 15.6 18.0
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
ZURICH, April 3 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
* Julie G. Richardson nominated for election to the board of directors at the annual general meeting. Joseph Yam decided not to stand for re-election
* Says phase iii alur study supports the use of alecensa for people with advanced alk-positive lung cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)