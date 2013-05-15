版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 17:01 BJT

TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator falls to 2.2 in May

ZURICH May 15 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment fell in May to 2.2 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

May '13 Apr '13 Mar '13

Expectations (investor sentiment) 2.2 20.0 2.3

Current conditions 20.0 15.0 15.6

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐