TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator falls to 2.2 in May

BRIEF-Huegli Holding Q1 sales down at 97.9 million Swiss francs
* FY sales up by +1.8 pct to 385 million Swiss francs ($381.57 million)
ZURICH May 15 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment fell in May to 2.2 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
May '13 Apr '13 Mar '13
Expectations (investor sentiment) 2.2 20.0 2.3
Current conditions 20.0 15.0 15.6
BACKGROUND
ZURICH, April 11 Flavour and fragrance maker Givaudan confirmed its mid-term target of like-for-like sales growth of 4-5 percent on average after growth slowed less than expected in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance in North America.
* Q1 turnover rises by 8.5 pct to 93.2 million Swiss francs ($92.37 million)