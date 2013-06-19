版本:
TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator unchanged at 2.2 in June

ZURICH, June 19 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment remained unchanged at 2.2 points in June, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

June '13 May '13 Apr'13

Expectations (investor sentiment) 2.2 2.2 20.0

Current conditions 21.7 20.0 15.0

BACKGROUND

