TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator unchanged at 2.2 in June

Disasters cost insurers $54 bln, economy $175 bln in 2016 - Swiss Re
ZURICH, March 28 Disasters cost insurers $54 billion in 2016 and created total economic losses of $175 billion, reinsurer Swiss Re said in a revised study on Tuesday.
ZURICH, June 19 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment remained unchanged at 2.2 points in June, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
June '13 May '13 Apr'13
Expectations (investor sentiment) 2.2 2.2 20.0
Current conditions 21.7 20.0 15.0
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
ZURICH, March 28 Disasters cost insurers $54 billion in 2016 and created total economic losses of $175 billion, reinsurer Swiss Re said in a revised study on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 28 European shares gained on Tuesday in early deals, boosted by positive results and dealmaking, as stock markets recovered from a sentiment-fuelled dip in the previous session.
LONDON, March 28 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets