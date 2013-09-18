版本:
TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator rises to 16.3 points in September

ZURICH, Sept 18 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment jumped to 16.3 points in September from 7.2 in the previous month, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

Sept '13 Aug '13 Sept '12

Expectations (investor sentiment) 16.3 7.2 -34.9

Current conditions 37.2 30.9 4.6

BACKGROUND

