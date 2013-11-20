TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator edges higher in Nov

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH Nov 20 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose by 6.7 points in November to 31.6 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
Nov '13 Oct '13 Nov '12
Expectations (investor sentiment) 31.6 24.9 -27.9
Current conditions 31.7 43.7 0.0
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 13 In the face of shareholder criticism, Credit Suisse said its top officers had proposed reducing the bonuses they would get by 40 percent from the bank's original recommendation.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.