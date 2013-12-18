版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 12月 18日 星期三 18:00 BJT

TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator rises to 39.4 in Dec

ZURICH Dec 18 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose by 7.8 points in December to 39.4 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

Dec '13 Nov '13 Dec '12

Expectations (investor sentiment) 39.4 31.6 -15.5

Current conditions 46.5 31.7 6.6

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐