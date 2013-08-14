TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator rises to 7.2 pts in August

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
ZURICH Aug 14 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose by 2.4 points in August to 7.2 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
AUG 13 JUL 13 JUN 13
Expectations (investor sentiment) 7.2 4.8 2.2
Current conditions 30.9 26.2 21.7
BACKGROUND
