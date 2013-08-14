版本:
TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator rises to 7.2 pts in August

ZURICH Aug 14 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment rose by 2.4 points in August to 7.2 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

AUG 13 JUL 13 JUN 13

Expectations (investor sentiment) 7.2 4.8 2.2

Current conditions 30.9 26.2 21.7

BACKGROUND

