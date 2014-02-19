版本:
TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator falls to 28.7 in February

ZURICH Feb 19 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment fell by 7.7 points in February to 28.7 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

Feb '14 Jan '14 Feb '13

Expectations (investor sentiment) 28.7 36.4 10.0

Current conditions 47.6 50.0 18.0

BACKGROUND

