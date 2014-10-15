RPT-TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator slides to -30.7 in October

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
(Repeats to attach to alert)
ZURICH Oct 15 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment slid by 23 points in October to -30.7 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
Oct '14 Sep '14 Oct '13
Expectations (investor sentiment) -30.7 -7.7 24.9
Current conditions 25.6 25.6 43.7
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
May 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
BERLIN, May 4 German politicians reacted angrily on Thursday to reports that Switzerland planted a spy in a regional finance ministry to find out how it obtained details of secret Swiss bank accounts, days after police arrested another man also suspected of spying.
* Well-received earnings boost InBev, Andritz, Ferrari (Adds details, closing pries)