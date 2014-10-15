RPT-TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator slides to -30.7 in October

(Repeats to attach to alert)

ZURICH Oct 15 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment slid by 23 points in October to -30.7 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

Oct '14 Sep '14 Oct '13

Expectations (investor sentiment) -30.7 -7.7 24.9

Current conditions 25.6 25.6 43.7

