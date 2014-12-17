版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 17日 星期三 18:05 BJT

TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator improves to -4.9 in December

ZURICH Dec 17 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment improved by 2.7 points in December to -4.9 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

(points)

Dec '14 Nov '14 Dec '13

Expectations (investor sentiment) -4.9 -7.6 39.4

Current conditions 29.3 20.5 46.5

BACKGROUND

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐