TABLE-Swiss ZEW indicator improves to -4.9 in December

BRIEF-Lufthansa boarding flights again at Frankfurt, gate staff say
* Lufthansa boarding flights again at frankfurt, gate staff say computer system working again Further company coverage:
ZURICH Dec 17 The Swiss ZEW investor sentiment improved by 2.7 points in December to -4.9 points, Credit Suisse, which issues the indicator in cooperation with the German ZEW economic research institute, said on Wednesday.
KEY NUMBERS
(points)
Dec '14 Nov '14 Dec '13
Expectations (investor sentiment) -4.9 -7.6 39.4
Current conditions 29.3 20.5 46.5
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* Lufthansa boarding flights again at frankfurt, gate staff say computer system working again Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 20 Lufthansa is suffering computer problems preventing it from boarding passengers, staff at Frankfurt airport said on Thursday.
PARIS, April 20 AccorHotels, Europe's biggest hotel group, flagged signs of a turnaround in its French home market with a jump in first-quarter occupancy rates while brisk business in Germany and Britain also helped to lift revenue.