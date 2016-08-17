Swiss ZEW outlook turns negative for first time since February

| ZURICH
ZURICH Aug 17 The outlook for the Swiss economy
has turned gloomier for the first time in six months as the
country grapples with weaker prospects for Europe following
Britain's vote to quit the European Union, according to a poll
published on Wednesday.
The Credit Suisse ZEW indicator, which signals expectations
for developments over the next six months, fell 8.7 points in
August to a balance of -2.8 points, the first negative result
since February.
The number of economists who expected a worsening economic
situation in August increased from a month earlier, while a
lower proportion forecast an improvement.
Still, nearly 70 percent of the experts polled expected no
change in the economic situation in Switzerland in the future
and nearly all of them described the current economic situation
as good or normal.
"Most economists think the current economic situation in
Switzerland is currently at a normal level, but don't see any
impetus for it to improve," said Lukas Gehrig, who compiled the
report for Credit Suisse.
One possible source for concern would be an escalation of
the Italian banking crisis spilling into Switzerland, he said.
Major concerns about Britain leaving the European Union had
not yet materialised, he said, although some anxiety about how
the vote would affect Switzerland by triggering a slowdown in
the EU remained.
Most economists expected conditions in the eurozone to
worsen, the poll found. What happens in the EU is vital to
Switzerland, with the trading bloc the destination for more than
half of Swiss exports.
The survey comes a day after a ZEW poll in Germany found the
mood among analysts and investors improved slightly in August,
regaining some ground after a slump last month following the
Brexit vote.
The uncertainty has been reflected in the blue-chip Swiss
Market Index, which has lost more than 7 percent in
value this year.
Swiss companies have also been battling Swiss franc
strength, which makes their products more expensive in the
eurozone, and have feared further rises in the currency which is
often sought as a safe haven in times of economic uncertainty.
Most respondents in the ZEW poll expected no change in the
euro-franc exchange rate in the coming months.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Janet Lawrence)