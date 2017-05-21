UPDATE 2-Swiss voters embrace shift to renewable energy

* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear
plants
* Law gets 58 percent support in binding referendum
* Critics worry about costs, reliability
By Michael Shields and John Miller
ZURICH, May 21 Swiss voters backed the
government's plan to provide billions of dollars in subsidies
for renewable energy, ban new nuclear plants and help bail out
struggling utilities in a binding referendum on Sunday.
Provisional final figures showed support at 58.2 percent
under the Swiss system of direct democracy, which gives voters
final say on major policy issues.
The Swiss initiative mirrors efforts elsewhere in Europe to
reduce dependence on nuclear power, partly sparked by Japan's
Fukushima disaster in 2011. Germany aims to phase out nuclear
power by 2022, while Austria banned it decades ago.
"The results shows the population wants a new energy policy
and does not want any new nuclear plants," Energy Minister Doris
Leuthard said, adding the law would boost domestic renewable
energy, cut fossil fuel use and reduce reliance on foreign
supplies.
"The law leads our country into a modern energy future," she
told a news conference, adding some parts of the law would take
effect in early 2018.
Debate on the "Energy Strategy 2050" law had focused on what
customers and taxpayers will pay for the measures and whether a
four-fold rise in solar and wind power by 2035, as envisaged in
the law, can deliver reliable supplies.
Leuthard has said the package would cost the average family
40 francs more a year, based on a higher grid surcharge to fund
renewable subsidies.
Critics said a family of four would pay 3,200 Swiss francs
($3,290) in extra annual costs, while more intermittent wind and
solar energy would mean a greater reliance on imported
electricity. Switzerland was a net power importer in 2016.
GREEN FUTURE
Most parties and environmentalists hailed the result.
"The voting public has ... paved the way for a future that
builds on sustainability, renewable energies and energy
efficiency. Today's decision is good for the climate, the
environment, our jobs, the Swiss economy and the whole
population," the Social Democrats said.
The electrical and mechanical engineering sector, which
opposed the law, said it was important to see how it is
implemented.
"The problem of long-term security of electricity supplies
must be resolved. It is also important for companies that the
costs and the regulatory burden not swell," it said.
Under the law, 480 million francs will be raised annually
from electricity users to fund investment in wind, solar and
hydro power. An additional 450 million francs will be set aside
from an existing fossil fuels tax to help cut energy use in
buildings by 43 percent by 2035 compared with 2000 levels.
Solar and wind now account for less than five percent of
Switzerland's energy output, compared with 60 percent for hydro
and 35 percent for nuclear. Under the new law, power from solar,
wind, biomass and geothermal sources would rise to at least
11,400 gigawatt hours (GWh) by 2035 from 2,831 GWh now.
The law will ban building new nuclear plants. Switzerland
has five plants, with the first slated to close in 2019. Voters
have not set a firm deadline for the rest, allowing them to run
as long as they meet safety standards.
The law also helps utilities that now rely on hydropower,
and whose costs exceed Europe's wholesale prices.
Alpiq, BKW, AXPO and other
utilities would share a 120 million franc annual subsidy to help
close the gap between production costs and market prices. Other
funds would help build new dams or refurbish old ones.
($1 = 0.9722 Swiss francs)
