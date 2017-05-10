UPDATE 1-Swiss to limit Romanian, Bulgarian workers to stem migrant flow

* Switzerland to cap residence permits for Romanians,
Bulgarians
* Arrivals from those countries have spiked since last year
* Swiss grapple with EU immigration after 2014 vote for
quotas
(Adds background, comment from Swiss government)
ZURICH, May 10 Switzerland will curb Bulgarian
and Romanian citizens' access to its labour market for the next
12 months, the government said on Wednesday, amid increased
migration from those countries after limits were lifted last
June.
The Swiss cabinet, whose struggle with immigration from the
European Union intensified after a 2014 referendum in which the
public demanded that quotas be imposed, will cap the number of
five-year residence permits for Romanians and Bulgarians at 996.
While free movement of workers between Switzerland and the
European Union is largely guaranteed through bilateral
agreements, a so-called "safeguard clause" lets the Swiss impose
unilateral limits if migrant numbers exceed certain thresholds.
Workers from Romania and Bulgaria, who have enjoyed freedom
of movement since June 2016, topped the threshold last year,
with their numbers in Switzerland rising by a net 3,300, about
double the increase from 2015.
"Since introduction of full freedom of movement, Romanians
and Bulgarian workers have been increasingly coming for seasonal
jobs in sectors with higher-than-average unemployment rates,"
the Swiss cabinet said. "The government is employing one of the
tools at its disposal to control migration."
Around 14,330 Romanians and 8,112 Bulgarians live in
Switzerland, government data show. Switzerland's population of
8.4 million is about a quarter foreign.
EU REGRETS
This is not the first time Switzerland has enacted such
limits. In 2013, for instance, it applied similar restrictions
on eight central and eastern European countries including
Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
On Wednesday, the European Commission said it regretted the
latest Swiss move, in particular because the number of EU
citizens seeking residency in Switzerland as a whole is actually
falling.
Net immigration to Switzerland slowed for a third
consecutive year in 2016. Around 143,100 immigrants arrived,
down nearly 5 percent from the previous year, while some 78,000
foreigners left, an increase of 5.6 percent.
Romanian State Secretary George Ciamba also said
Switzerland's new limits were unfortunate.
"This is taking place in the context of a relatively small
number of Romanians who have applied for "B" permits in the last
year and runs contrary to the contribution of the Romanian
community in Switzerland," according to the Romanian foreign
ministry's website, referring to the five-year residence
permits.
Swiss-EU ties are being scrutinised for hints of what
Britain might expect as it negotiates the terms of its divorce
from the EU.
In the wake of Switzerland's 2014 vote in favour of quotas
that would have violated bilateral accords with the EU, the
Swiss parliament last year dodged a conflict with Brussels by
instead adopting a less strict system under which unemployed
locals would be given preference when hiring.
The broader issue remains, however, with anti-immigration
members of the Swiss People's Party (SVP) pursuing a new
referendum to put a halt to free movement of EU workers.
