Swiss to limit Romanian, Bulgarian workers to stem migrant flow

ZURICH May 10 Switzerland will limit Bulgarian
and Romanian citizens' access to the Swiss labour market for the
next 12 months, the Swiss government said on Wednesday, as it
seeks to slow increased migration from those two countries since
last year.
The Swiss cabinet will cap at 996 the number of five-year
"B" residence permits for Romanians and Bulgarians after it said
the threshold of workers from those countries taking largely
seasonal jobs had been exceeded between June 2016 and May 2017.
Free movement of workers between Switzerland and the
European Union is largely guaranteed through bilateral
agreements, although a so-called "safeguard clause" allows for
limits like those being adopted by Switzerland if the number of
people arriving exceeds certain levels.
