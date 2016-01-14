版本:
2016年 1月 15日

Swiss Life to replace Transocean in Swiss blue-chip SMI index

ZURICH Jan 14 Insurer Swiss Life will join the blue-chip Swiss Market Index to replace Transocean, which is delisting in Switzerland, SIX Swiss Exchange said on Thursday.

The index adjustment takes place effective March 21, it said in a statement. March 30 is the last trading day for Transocean shares in Switzerland. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)

