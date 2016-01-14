Swiss Life to replace Transocean in Swiss blue-chip SMI index

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 19
ZURICH, Jan 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,335 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH Jan 14 Insurer Swiss Life will join the blue-chip Swiss Market Index to replace Transocean, which is delisting in Switzerland, SIX Swiss Exchange said on Thursday.
The index adjustment takes place effective March 21, it said in a statement. March 30 is the last trading day for Transocean shares in Switzerland. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.