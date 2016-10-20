Swiss government says will look to open doors for banks abroad

| BERN
BERN Oct 20 The Swiss government will work to
boost the competitiveness of the country's financial sector
against international rivals, it said on Thursday, striking a
more supportive tone towards the industry.
Home to banking and insurance giants UBS, Credit
Suisse and Zurich Insurance, Switzerland is
the world's biggest centre for foreign wealth, with an estimated
$2.3 trillion kept in the Alpine country.
However, its banks have been under pressure for years as a
global clamp-down on tax evasion has eroded bank secrecy rules
that had helped the world's wealthy keep cash hidden from the
taxman.
The government said in its first industry report since 2012
it had a responsibility to guarantee the best conditions for
Swiss financial firms.
"Switzerland's financial centre should continue to assert
itself as one of the world's leading locations for financial
activity and can strengthen this role further," it said in the
report prepared by the finance ministry.
It marked a more accommodating tone towards the financial
sector under new Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, who replaced
Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf at the start of 2016.
Widmer-Schlumpf had supported tougher regulation and helped
draft new too-big-to-fail (TBTF) rules, which included tough
capital requirements for UBS and Credit Suisse.
The State Secretariat for International Financial Matters
(SIF), a branch of the finance ministry, will review the TBTF
law every two years with a particular focus on its impact on
banks' international competitiveness, the government said.
Continued access to foreign markets is essential for
financial services firms, the government said, adding a
comprehensive agreement with the European Union covering
financial services was a long-term option.
Switzerland is not a member of the EU and uses bilateral
agreements to give certain industries access to the single
market, although this does not include financial services.
In the meantime, Switzerland will look for bilateral
agreements with partner countries as well as EU equivalence
recognition for select Swiss financial regulation.
The government said Britain's vote to leave the EU would
lead to considerable short- and mid-term uncertainty for banks
with UK operations, but that it was too early to say what impact
Brexit would have on the Swiss financial centre.
It also raised the possibility of increased market access
between Britain and Switzerland after Britain had left the EU.
The government reiterated its commitment to support
financial innovation by reassessing Swiss regulations, warning a
framework that was no longer up-to-date could harm Switzerland's
competitiveness by hindering market entry for new providers.
In April, the Federal Council tasked the finance ministry
with reviewing its regulatory framework and suggesting possible
action in the fintech area by autumn 2016.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Oliver Hirt and Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)