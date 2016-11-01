Swiss scrap plans for bonus clawback at banks and insurers

| ZURICH
ZURICH Nov 1 Switzerland's financial watchdog
has scrapped plans that would have allowed the country's biggest
banks and insurers to claw back bonuses in the event of staff
misconduct.
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) on
Tuesday nixed a clause in its revised rules for corporate
governance, risk management and remuneration that told big banks
and insurers to contractually reclaim bonuses already paid to
staff in the event of a serious infringement of rules.
Financial institutions should still reduce or withhold
current-year bonuses if staff break internal or external rules.
The new rules -- which were revised after industry input on
draft proposals presented earlier this year -- take effect in
July.
Many in the industry had criticised the retroactive clawback
clause as ambiguous and legally impossible to enforce.
"An internal legal assessment has concluded it would be
difficult to enforce on a legal and tax basis," FINMA wrote.
"Banks are nonetheless urged to check whether a clawback is
possible in cases of violations, or specifically whether they
are able to sue for damages."
The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) had said clawbacks would
harm the financial centre's international competitiveness, while
the Institute of Internal Auditing Switzerland said the clause
conflicted with simple and transparent remuneration while
introducing legal and tax dangers.
The rules are mandatory only for Switzerland's biggest banks
and insurers, which include UBS, Credit Suisse
, Swiss Re and Zurich.
Smaller banks, traders and financial groups are not
obligated to enforce the rules, but instead are recommended to
treat them as "best practice" principles.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)