Credit Suisse says not subject to Swiss competition forex probe

ZURICH, March 31 Credit Suisse said
Monday it is "astonished" to be drawn into a Swiss competition
probe investigating potential collusion to manipulate foreign
exchange rates by various Swiss and foreign banks.
"Credit Suisse AG was not the subject of the preliminary
investigation carried out by the competition commission into
various banks," the Swiss bank said in a statement.
"The press release contains incorrect references to Credit
Suisse AG and these allegations are both inappropriate and
harmful to our reputation."
Earlier on Monday, Switzerland's competition said it is
investigating UBS, Credit Suisse, Zuercher Kantonal
Bank, Julius Baer, JP Morgan, Citigroup,
Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland over forex
trading.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse said it will cooperate fully with
authorities.
