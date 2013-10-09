Swiss say forex market has been manipulated, no details on banks concerned

ZURICH Oct 9 Switzerland said on Wednesday it
was sure there had been manipulation of foreign exchange markets
by some financial institutions without giving any further
information on which banks might be affected.
The country's financial markets regulator had already said
last week it was conducting investigations into several Swiss
institutions in connection with possible manipulation of foreign
exchange markets.
"It's a fact that foreign exchange manipulation was
committed," Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a
government news conference.
"It is unclear to what extent and which institutions are
affected. I think it's important that we wait until we have the
results," she said.
