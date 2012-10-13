SNB's Jordan says franc overvalued, committed to cap

TOKYO Oct 13 Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said that the Swiss franc remained overvalued against the euro, and that he was still committed to stopping it from strengthening past 1.20.

"The monetary policy with a currency cap is the right monetary policy for now. We will also pursue this policy with full determination in the future," Jordan told reporters in Tokyo where he attended the semi-annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

"The franc remains ... with a value in the region of 1.20, a very strong currency. You could call it an overvalued currency if you wanted," he added.

Jordan said the franc's strength was largely driven by concerns about countries on the periphery of the euro zone, and that pressure on the currency had eased since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said in late July that he was open to purchases of debt from crisis-struck nations.

But Jordan warned that the euro zone needed to move forward to allow the ECB bond purchase programme to take effect.

"This window of opportunity must be seized," he said.

Longer-term action was also needed by both euro zone and U.S. policy makers, he added.

"As the IMF says, the central banks are the leading driver of growth, but they can't be the source of a lasting recovery. Structural reform and fiscal consolidation must be done with a top priority," he said.

"Policy makers in Europe and the United States are requested to act immediately as time is short," he added.

Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, speaking at the same news briefing, said the global recovery was fizzling out, and that the world economy remained "very vulnerable" to further shocks. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Tim Ahmann)