Swiss capital controls could be last resort if franc surges -UBS

ZURICH, July 2 Switzerland could impose controls
on cash withdrawals from banks if all else fails in its battle
to rein in the safe-haven Swiss franc, UBS's chief economist for
Switzerland has suggested.
Daniel Kalt made clear on Thursday such drastic measures
were highly unlikely and could only be a last resort in severe
market turbulence. He stressed this was his own conjecture, not
something he had heard the Swiss National Bank was planning.
Limiting cash withdrawals could make holding francs less
attractive in the eyes of domestic and foreign investors, he
said. "This would be a really strong signal," Kalt told Reuters.
The SNB declined comment, reiterating only that it had not
excluded any potential policy tools, including capital controls.
The franc soared in January when the SNB scrapped its cap of
1.20 francs to the euro. It has stabilised around 1.05 to the
euro this week despite jitters over Greece's debt crisis.
The SNB has already adopted negative interest rates, a
charge on some cash deposits and currency intervention as ways
to keep the franc from rising.
"In an extreme scenario if the SNB had to push interest
rates further into negative territory (Switzerland) could be
forced to introduce some kind of capital controls to prevent
circumvention of negative rates via holding cash," Kalt said.
Banks so far have not passed on negative rates to retail
savers, but could do so if official rates turn even more
negative. This in turn could prompt savers to pull cash out of
banks and horde 1,000-franc ($1,053) notes at home, Kalt said.
To discourage this, Switzerland could either limit
withdrawals to a few hundred francs a day or else make banks
charge more for withdrawals than savers actually take out, thus
imposing negative rates on cash holdings as well.
Kalt said controls would not have to limit international
capital flows but had to be viewed warily, given the blow they
would deliver to Switzerland's reputation as a liberal and
stable financial centre.
($1 = 0.9497 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Gareth Jones)