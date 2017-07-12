FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
Swiss, French to resume tax data exchange after resolving concerns
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议"如何定调" 对开出的药方期望不要太高
2017年7月12日 / 中午12点26分 / 2 天前

Swiss, French to resume tax data exchange after resolving concerns

Joshua Franklin

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Switzerland and France have smoothed over concerns which had blocked the exchange of tax data between the two countries, a boost to French efforts to pursue cash hidden from the taxman.

The way in which data sent over by Switzerland was used in a French legal case involving UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, had raised concerns for the Swiss that the two countries had different understandings of their double taxation agreement (DTA).

DTAs are in place to try to prevent double taxation and also set the ground rules for administrative assistance in tax matters.

Switzerland was waiting to clarify the situation before exchanging further information.

The relevant Swiss and French authorities have now resolved these concerns, the Swiss Federal Tax Administration (FTA) said on Wednesday, without disclosing what issues had been clarified.

"They are now in a position to pursue the exchange of information upon request in all pending and future cases effectively," the FTA said in a statement.

The French finance ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Since the financial crisis, cash-strapped governments around the world have clamped down on tax evasion, with authorities investigating Swiss banks in Germany, France and the United States.

Switzerland's tradition of banking secrecy has helped to make it the world's biggest offshore financial centre, with more than $2 trillion in foreign wealth kept with the country's banks. (Additional reporting by Emmanuel Jarry in Paris, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

