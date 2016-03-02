Swiss economy grows, exports gain foothold in face of "franc shock"

| ZURICH, March 2
ZURICH, March 2 Switzerland's economy grew an
unexpected 0.9 percent and exports showed signs of resilience in
2015 in the face of a sharp rise in the franc and what some
executives said was one of the toughest years they could
remember.
Economists said the growth, based on preliminary figures
released by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) on
Wednesday, was a strong performance for a year when the currency
soared more than 25 percent against the euro in a single day.
The rise was caused by the Swiss National Bank's decision in
January last year to lift limits on the franc which had been in
place since September 2011.
Exporters of goods (excluding valuables) slashed prices by 6
percent in 2015, SECO said, and a rise in the volume of goods
exported in the second half mainly resulted from strong sales
abroad for Switzerland's price-resilient pharmaceutical and
chemical companies.
In all other categories real exports either stagnated or
declined slightly in the final quarter, though economists said
the exporters were showing signs of adapting to current exchange
rate levels.
While growth came in behind European peers and a full
percentage point below the 1.9 percent rise posted in 2014,
results overshot expectations and fears.
"Growth was at its weakest since the financial crisis, so
the franc shock did have an effect," UBS economist Alessandro
Bee said. "But the worst fears for a recession did not
materialise."
Bee called the growth "remarkably robust". "No one would
have expected these results a year ago," Zuercher Kantonalbank
economist Cornelia Luchsinger said.
The provisional results topped even government estimates
from as recently as December after a strong fourth
quarter overshot expectations.
ZKB expects growth to pick up to 1.2 percent this year,
while UBS forecasts it to accelerate to 1.4 percent. SECO will
update its forecasts on March 17 after saying late last year it
expected growth to accelerate to 1.5 percent based on
improvements in the global economy.
But weak economic data and uncertain financial markets from
China to the United States have cast doubt over global growth,
and economists from research group BAKBasel and UBS see clear
downside risks.
"Is the franc shock over? I think we're still going to feel
the afterpains this year," Luchsinger said. "We'll see further
increases in unemployment. But on the whole, a relatively solid,
if below potential, development."
