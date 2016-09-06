CORRECTED-Swiss Q2 GDP growth highest since SNB's 'Frankenschock'

(Corrects month in 4th paragraph to June from July)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, Sept 6 Switzerland's economy grew in the second quarter at the fastest pace since its central bank sent global foreign exchange markets into a frenzy by abruptly ending its cap on the Swiss franc, figures showed on Tuesday.

The Swiss National Bank's abrupt decision on Jan. 15, 2015 to end a cap on the franc's value of 1.20 per euro sent Switzerland's currency soaring.

Locally, the event was dubbed "Frankenschock" and it lead economists to slash growth forecasts for the export-reliant Alpine economy.

But Switzerland last year avoided an anticipated recession and, in a sign of a slight weakening of the franc and its ability to weather the currency storm, the economy grew by 0.6 percent in the three months to end-June from the previous quarter.

This was ahead of even the most optimistic forecast in a Reuters poll of nine economists and the strongest quarterly growth rate since the end of 2014.

GDP expanded 2 percent year on year, more than twice as much as the market had expected.

"Positive contributions to GDP came from foreign trade as well as government consumption," the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in a statement.

Sharply negative Swiss interest rates - three-month rates are around minus 0.75 percent - and subtle market interventions by the Swiss National Bank have stabilised the franc at around 1.09 per euro.

This has been a tolerable level for exporters.

Swiss mechanical and electrical engineering companies saw an 18.5 percent increase in new orders in the second quarter, raising hopes of a recovery in a sector hit by the strong franc. (Editing by Michael Shields)