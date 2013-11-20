Swiss govt urges voters to reject ban on SNB gold sales

ZURICH Nov 20 The Swiss government is urging voters to reject a popular initiative to ban the Swiss National Bank (SNB) from selling any of its gold reserves, a step the cabinet said would hinder the bank's ability to shape monetary policy.

The proposal, dubbed "Save our Swiss gold," was brought about by the right-wing Swiss People's Party. The SVP wants to prohibit the central bank from offloading its reserves and oblige it to hold at least 20 percent of its assets in gold.

In a statement after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government recommended rejecting the proposal, which also stipulates that all of the SNB's gold reserves must be held in Switzerland.

"Acceptance of the initiative would restrict the ability of the Swiss National Bank to act," the statement said. "It would make it more difficult for the SNB to pursue a monetary policy that ensures price stability and contributes to stable development of the economy."

It also would impede such SNB policies as its limit on the value of the franc, the government said. The franc was capped at 1.20 to the euro in 2011 as the value of the safe-haven currency soared, making Swiss exports too expensive and potentially fuelling deflation.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan warned earlier this year that the SVP's proposal was "counter-productive" and would hamper its ability to conduct monetary policy.

At the end of September, the SNB held 1,040 tonnes of gold valued at 40.1 billion Swiss francs ($44 billion), just under 10 percent of its total assets of 500.8 billion francs.

A fall in the price of bullion since the end of 2012 led to a valuation loss of 10.7 billion francs on the gold holdings at the end of September.

Although the SVP gathered the 100,000 signatures needed to force a referendum on the issue, a popular vote on the proposal may be years off. Parliament must first decide whether to back or reject the proposal. It is unlikely to win majority backing, after a similar attempt failed in parliament. ($1 = 0.9121 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Larry King)