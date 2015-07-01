Swiss government unveils billions more in budget cuts

ZURICH, July 1 Switzerland's government on
Wednesday announced additional spending cuts of up to 5 billion
Swiss francs ($5.31 billion) in the coming years as the country
grapples with a surge in the franc's value.
The Alpine nation ended last year with an unexpected deficit
after receipts came in below budget, prompting the government in
February to outline plans for spending cuts of more than 1
billion francs in the coming years.
Further belt-tightening is now needed after the government
again cut revenue forecasts, the finance department said.
The government plans to slash 2016 spending by 4 billion
francs from what was first planned. It will also propose cuts of
up to 1 billion francs for the 2017-19 period.
The additional cuts are in part due to Switzerland's strong
currency, which has cut into tax revenue and hit growth, the
government said.
The strong franc has hurt sales of Swiss goods abroad, a hit
to Switzerland's export-reliant economy. The franc's
appreciation has led to wage freezes and pushed firms to cut
thousands of Swiss jobs.
The franc surged in January when the Swiss central bank
unexpectedly abandoned a cap on the franc of 1.20 per euro,
prompting the government and economists to slash growth
forecasts. Greece's debt crisis has also pushed the safe-haven
franc higher.
Switzerland's decision to scrap a privileged tax status for
holding companies based in the Alpine nation has been another
strain on government coffers.
Public spending in Switzerland is kept in check by a
so-called "debt brake", enacted in 2003, which forces the
government to link spending with revenues and build up surpluses
when economic growth is sound.
Switzerland's ordinary expenditure for 2014 was around 64
billion francs, up 0.5 percent on the previous year. In 2015 it
is forecast to rise to 67.1 billion francs.
($1 = 0.9416 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)