版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 11日 星期三 20:35 BJT

Switzerland ends 2014 with unexpected deficit - govt

ZURICH Feb 11 Switzerland ended last year with an unexpected deficit after receipts and expenditure came in below budget, the government said on Wednesday.

The government reported a deficit of 124 million Swiss francs ($133.92 million) for last year, but had previously expected a surplus of 121 million francs.

"The outlook has deteriorated noticeably because of the lower receipts," the Swiss Federal Council said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9259 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
