Swiss gov't finds central bank has enough firepower for challenging time

ZURICH May 25 A study commissioned by
Switzerland's government found the country's central bank has
sufficient monetary policy instruments at hand.
"The federal government endorsed the 'Monetary Policy
Instruments' report at its meeting today," the federal finance
department said on Wednesday. "The report concludes that the
Swiss National Bank (SNB) currently has sufficient monetary
policy instruments at its disposal."
Even in a presently very demanding environment, the central
bank presided had instruments enabling to fulfill its purpose as
stipulated by law, the study concluded. The SNB's main goal is
to ensure price stability.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Joshua
Franklin)