REFILE-Swiss lower house of parliament backs Gripen fighter jets

ZURICH, Sept 11 The Swiss lower house of
parliament on Wednesday backed Switzerland's proposed purchase
of 22 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden's Saab, a deal
worth $3.4 billion.
The deal, which will be debated by the upper house of
parliament on Sept. 18, could still be derailed by a popular
referendum even if approved, if at least 50,000 people or eight
cantons call for one within a limited timeframe.
Switzerland opted for the Gripen as a cheaper alternative to
the Eurofighter Typhoon, developed by a consortium of BAE
, Finmeccanica and EADS, and Dassault
Aviation's Rafale jet.
Switzerland, which hasn't fought an international war for
200 years, wants the Gripen jets to replace its aging Northrop
F-5 Tiger fighters, a move unpopular with some because it will
require cost cuts in other areas, such as education.
