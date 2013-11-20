Swiss household debt rose in 2012 due to increase in mortgages -SNB

* Swiss household debt rose 29 bln francs to 736 bln in 2012 - SNB

* Rise due to higher mortgage loans

* SNB capital buffer came into force in Oct

ZURICH, Nov 20 Swiss households' liabilities increased by 29 billion francs in 2012 as they took on more mortgages, Swiss National Bank data showed on Wednesday, fuelling the bank's concerns about a recent surge in mortgage lending.

Ultra-low interest rates, immigration and Switzerland's appeal as a safe haven for financial investors have helped drive up such lending, prompting the SNB to introduce measures this year to try to rein it in.

The data for last year showed that total household liabilities rose to 736 billion Swiss francs. Outstanding mortgages, which account for 90 percent of all household debt, increased 4 percent last year to 689 billion Swiss francs, while consumer and other debt held steady.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low of 0.25 percent this month, while SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said interest rates in Switzerland and Europe were to stay at current rock-bottom levels, acknowledging the risk of a real estate bubble.

The SNB cannot easily cool its property market by raising interest rates, because this would clash with its aim of capping the franc at 1.20 per euro, a measure it introduced more than two years ago when the safe-haven currency appreciated to record levels.

SNB Vice-Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said last week that more weight should be placed on ways to keep a check on risk-taking behaviour that may arise from low interest rates.

In February, Switzerland became the first country to activate a counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks' domestic mortgages, something policymakers in other countries are also looking at as a way of heading off property market booms and busts. The buffer officially came into force in October. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Hugh Lawson)