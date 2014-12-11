Swiss attorney general brings charges in HSBC Swiss bank case

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
ZURICH Dec 11 Switzerland's attorney general said on Thursday it had brought charges against a former computer technical analyst at HSBC's private bank in Geneva, who is suspected of having shopped confidential client data to foreign authorities.
"The fugitive IT specialist is suspected of having proposed computerized data to Lebanese banks as well as to several foreign authorities," the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland said in a statement.
The prosecutor did not name the employee.
A spokesman for HSBC's private bank in Geneva was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.