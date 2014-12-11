版本:
2014年 12月 11日

Swiss attorney general brings charges in HSBC Swiss bank case

ZURICH Dec 11 Switzerland's attorney general said on Thursday it had brought charges against a former computer technical analyst at HSBC's private bank in Geneva, who is suspected of having shopped confidential client data to foreign authorities.

"The fugitive IT specialist is suspected of having proposed computerized data to Lebanese banks as well as to several foreign authorities," the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland said in a statement.

The prosecutor did not name the employee.

A spokesman for HSBC's private bank in Geneva was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)
