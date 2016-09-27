REFILE-UPDATE 1-IMF: Swiss central bank should focus on negative interest rates

(Recasts with IMF clarification of Van Elkan comments in para
8)
By John Revill
BERN, Sept 26 Switzerland's central bank should
adjust its policy to favour negative interest rates rather than
currency interventions as it seeks to weaken the Swiss franc's
appeal, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
The Swiss National Bank's twin policy of negative rates and
intervention has helped reduce deflationary pressures in the
country and to weather last year's surge in the franc, the IMF
said in its annual assessment of the Swiss economy.
But the central bank should consider deeper negative rates
or cutting the existing threshold for deposits now exempt from
negative interest in order to make the franc even less
attractive as a safe haven currency, said Rachel van Elkan, IMF
Mission Chief.
"There's room to go down further," van Elkan told a press
conference in Bern. "If there are sustained small-scale inflows,
that is better addressed by interest rates than foreign exchange
interventions."
The SNB currently charges a rate of -0.75 percent on
deposits it holds for commercial banks. The policy has been
criticised by Swiss politicians and bankers and has also made
life tough for pension funds and insurers by reducing returns on
their investments.
Van Elkan said focusing on negative interest rates or
trimming the exemption threshold would help reduce the risks for
the SNB's interventions, which had increased its foreign
currency investments to 640 billion francs by the end of July.
"There is not an upper limit (to the balance sheet) per se,
but growing the balance sheet has rising costs," she said.
Van Elkan said her comments were limited to subtle
refinements of the SNB's current policy. When asked if the rates
should down to -1 percent or -1.25 percent, she said her
suggestions amounted to "nothing of that scale".
The IMF later clarified that she meant she did not think the
policy interest rate should go down by a further 1 percentage
point or more.
Thomas Moser, an alternate member of the SNB's governing
board, said negative interest rates and interventions were blunt
instruments, but the bank was satisfied with its policy.
"Currently we are fine with the balance of the two
instruments but of course if there should be a change of the
situation, we would reconsider," Moser said.
Earlier the IMF gave its forecasts for the Swiss economy,
saying it expected growth of 1.5 percent in 2016 before
stabilisation at around 1.75 percent in the medium term.
The IMF, a 189-country group that seeks to boost monetary
cooperation, said Switzerland had weathered "relatively well"
the sharp appreciation in the franc when the SNB scrapped its
minimum exchange rate versus the euro in January 2015.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields and Mark
Trevelyan)