Switzerland agrees extra $825 million for IMF poverty fund

ZURICH, Sept 30 Switzerland has agreed an extra
800 million Swiss francs ($825 million) for the International
Monetary Fund to support economic reforms in poorer countries.
The cash, which needs parliamentary approval, will be made
available for the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust
(PRGT), which provides loans to support economic growth in
countries like Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
The money comes on top of the nearly 900 million francs
already committed by Switzerland to the PRGT.
"The additional funding requirement is explained by the fact
that the IMF increased the access of poorer countries to
concession resources in July 2015, and the current commitments
are already above the trust's envisaged average annual lending
capacity," the Swiss State Secretariat for International
Financial Matters said in a statement.
"The IMF anticipates a rise in funding needs due to the
uncertain global economic situation," it added.
Separately, the cabinet also approved an extension in the
maximum terms for monetary assistance for programmes to help
countries facing systemic economic crises.
The timeframe could now be increased from seven years to 10
years, to reflect the complexity and long-term nature of support
schemes like the IMF has provided to Greece and Ukraine.
($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs)
