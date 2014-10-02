ABB CEO says Swiss HQ not sacrosanct after immigration vote - magazine

ZURICH Oct 2 Swiss engineering group ABB
would consider moving its headquarters abroad if an
initiative to restrict immigration from the European Union is
implemented too strictly, the company's chief executive said.
In June the Swiss government said it would introduce quotas
for EU citizens from 2017 after voters narrowly backed a
proposal in February to curtail immigration. The limits are
opposed by Swiss business which rely heavily on foreign workers
in all areas of the economy.
"If the mass immigration initiative is implemented wrongly
or too rigidly we will have to consider how we further develop
our structures," Ulrich Spiesshofer said in a preview of an
interview with bi-weekly magazine Bilanz published on Thursday.
Asked whether ABB's Zurich headquarters would come up for
discussion, Spiesshofer said the company would wait until the
initiative was implemented before taking any measures.
"But we say quite clearly, in such situations we have to
think through all scenarios," he added.
Over 40 percent of ABB's employees in Switzerland are
foreigners. Spiesshofer said some potential job candidates have
already told the company they don't want to talk with ABB
because of the immigration issue.
Last month Swiss food giant Nestle's chairman
Peter Brabeck said the company would have to move its research
centres abroad if it could no longer attract the best people.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)