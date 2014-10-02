UPDATE 1-ABB chief warns against rigid implementation of immigration vote-Bilanz magazine

(Recasts, adds clarification from ABB)
ZURICH Oct 2 Switzerland should think twice
before implementing a vote to curb immigration from the European
Union too rigidly, the chief executive of engineering group ABB
was quoted saying on Thursday.
The Swiss government said in June it would introduce quotas
for EU citizens from 2017 after voters narrowly backed a
proposal to curtail the numbers entering the country. The limits
are opposed by Swiss businesses who rely heavily on foreign
workers in all areas of the economy.
"If the mass immigration initiative is implemented wrongly
or too rigidly we will have to consider how we further develop
our structures," Ulrich Spiesshofer said in a preview of an
interview with magazine Bilanz published on Thursday.
"Anything which limits (Switzerland's liberal economic
system) worries me," he added.
ABB, formed through the merger of Swedish firm ASEA and
Swiss company Brown, Boveri & Cie in 1988, employs 7,000 people
in Switzerland.
Asked whether ABB's Zurich headquarters would come up for
discussion, Spiesshofer said the company would wait until the
initiative was implemented before taking any measures.
"But we say quite clearly, in such situations we have to
think through all scenarios," he said.
A spokesman for ABB said the company had no plans to leave
Switzerland.
Over 40 percent of ABB's employees in Switzerland are
foreigners. Spiesshofer said some potential job candidates had
already told the company they don't want to talk with ABB
because of the immigration issue.
Last month food group Nestle's chairman Peter
Brabeck said the company would have to move its research centres
abroad if it could no longer attract the best people.
