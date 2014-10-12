UPDATE 1-Swiss business, with eye on EU accords, urges dialogue on immigration

(Adds comments from Swiss People's Party)
ZURICH Oct 12 Switzerland's business elite
published an appeal in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday to save the
country's accords with the European Union from unravelling due
to a vote earlier this year to curb immigration from the bloc.
The Swiss government said in June it would introduce quotas
for EU citizens from 2017 after voters in February narrowly
backed proposals to curtail immigration. The move could violate
a free movement of citizens pact and threaten Switzerland's
other agreements with the 28-member union.
Switzerland will also vote on an even more radical
initiative on Nov. 30, which proposes capping immigration at
just 0.2 percent of the resident population or the equivalent of
16,000 people per year.
More than 100 members of Switzerland's business, economic
and political elite signed the appeal, including Swiss Re
Chairman Walter Kielholz, Lonza Chairman
Rolf Soiron, Nestle Vice-Chairman Andreas Koopmann and
former Swiss National Bank Chairman Jean-Pierre Roth, the
Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper said.
The document, published on the newspaper's website without a
full list of signatories, warned against Switzerland's
"self-isolation".
"(We) ask all citizens, particularly the young, to take part
in a realistic dialogue on Europe based on facts, with the aim
of giving Switzerland a coherent, long-term policy in this area
that will allow the country to represent its interests in a
European context with success," the announcement said.
Separately on Sunday, the vice-president of the right wing
Swiss People's Party that spearheaded February's referendum,
told the Sonntagszeitung it would be open to a discussion on
alternatives to immigration quotas.
"If a reduction in immigration can be achieved through a
better system than quotas, we wouldn't close our minds to the
discussion," Christoph Blocher was quoted as saying by the
paper.
The limits on immigration are widely opposed by Swiss
businesses as they rely heavily on foreign labour in all areas
of the economy.
