EU rejects Swiss request to renegotiate free movement pact

ZURICH, July 25 The European Union told
Switzerland on Friday it will not renegotiate a 12-year-old pact
that guarantees the free movement of workers, dealing a blow to
Swiss plans for immigration quotas for EU citizens from 2017.
The rejection formalises the EU's denouncement last month of
the Swiss proposal for quotas, which it had described as
"irreconcilable" with a pact that, since 2002, has allowed Swiss
and EU citizens to cross the border freely and work on either
side as long as they have a contract or are self-employed.
In a letter signed by EU foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton to Switzerland's president, Ashton said the EU was not in
a position to agree with a request for a revision of the
agreement following consultations with member states
The letter said negotiations to introduce quotas that
favoured Swiss citizens would be a fundamental contradiction to
the objective of the pact guaranteeing the free movement of
people.
Swiss President Didier Burkhalter said the EU's decision was
not a surprise and appealed for a continuation of discussions.
"It is clear that the EU fundamentally has a problem with a
negotiation about the free movement agreement," Burkhalter told
Swiss television.
"But we want to talk about migration and we also want to
discuss the whole make-up of EU-Swiss relationship for the
future."
Burkhalter said Switzerland's government would now discuss
the subject over the next few weeks.
Plans for immigration quotas were unveiled roughly four
months after the country of 8 million narrowly voted to curtail
immigration in a referendum initiated by the right-wing Swiss
People's Party (SVP).
The limits were vigorously opposed by Swiss business and the
government in Berne, which is nevertheless forced to write the
referendum result into law.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)