Swiss govt plans to favour EU citizens in immigration curb law

ZURICH, June 20 Switzerland plans to impose fewer limits on workers from the European Union than on those from other countries in a proposal for a draft law on immigration curbs, the Swiss government said on Friday.

"Admission for nationals of EU and EFTA states should be less restrictively regulated than for persons from third countries," the Swiss government said in a statement.

"In contrast to third-country nationals, EU and EFTA nationals may still be admitted even if they lack specialist qualifications. Switzerland will continue to have a dual-track admission system."

It said it had refrained from setting a fixed, inflexible target for reducing immigration.

Swiss voters narrowly backed an initiative to introduce quotas on immigration from the EU in February, threatening to unravel Switzerland's package of agreements with its biggest trading partner. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Katharina Bart)