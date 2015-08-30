Swiss reject Indian request for help in arms case

ZURICH Aug 30 Switzerland has rejected India's
request for legal assistance in investigating two Swiss
companies suspected of bribing Indian officials to win arms
deals.
"As the requesting authority did not deliver information
requested by international assistance law, the OAG (Office of
the Attorney General) was by law not in a position to provide
information," an OAG spokesman said in an emailed comment on
Sunday, confirming a report by the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.
"The OAG would have assisted according to international
assistance law if respective requirements would have been
fulfilled by the Indian authorities," he said.
India in 2012 placed Swiss-based Rheinmetall Air Defence AG,
part of German group Rheinmetall AG, on a blacklist of arms
firms banned from doing business in India following corruption
allegations that it strongly denied.
The paper said another Swiss arms company also under
investigation in India was affected by the decision not to grant
legal assistance. Neither Swiss company could be reached
immediately on the weekend for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Heinrich)