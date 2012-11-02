Swiss bankers fear more bloodletting after UBS job cuts

| ZURICH
ZURICH Nov 2 Switzerland's 110,000 bank
employees fear more bloodletting after UBS said it
would cut staff by 15 percent, a move likely to take a heavy
toll on an economy heavily reliant on finance and banking.
"Now, you're instantly afraid when someone doesn't answer
the phone or answer email," said a Zurich-based trader at a
Swiss bank.
"You ask yourself if people you have dealt with as a
counterparty for years are just away from their desk, or if
they've lost their job."
Out of 10,000 jobs UBS plans to axe in its retreat from
fixed income, 2,500 will be cut in Switzerland.
The bank has already shed more than 5,000 jobs in
Switzerland after its payroll there peaked at 27,946 in 2008,
adding to the tens of thousands of finance jobs globally which
have disappeared since the financial crisis.
There is also a question mark over where the axe might fall
at hometown rival Credit Suisse which is lopping an
extra 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) from costs,
including by cutting jobs.
"They will almost certainly have to do something as well,
and nobody knows yet which departments it would hit first," a
Credit Suisse banker told Reuters.
A spokesman for Credit Suisse referred to ongoing
cost-cutting measures and streamlining of fixed-income
activities.
Switzerland's financial regulator and the central bank have
argued that the collapse of a big bank could cripple the Swiss
economy, which relies on the banking sector for about 7 percent
of gross domestic product and nearly 6 percent of overall jobs,
according to industry data.
At the same time, Switzerland's $2 trillion offshore private
banking industry is being roiled by pressure on banking secrecy,
putting fresh pressure on staffing levels.
Up to 10,000 further jobs could be in jeopardy if Swiss
banks manage only declared funds and GDP could fall up to 0.3
percent, Daniel Lampart, chief economist of the Swiss Trade
Union Federation said in February.
Swiss private bank Julius Baer will cut up to
1,000 jobs as it seeks to rein in costs following the purchase
of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's international wealth
management business.
FASTER, FURTHER
Swiss regulators have gone further faster than international
peers with capital rules designed to curb risky investment
banking activities at the two largest banks after UBS was bailed
out by the government in 2008.
On Wednesday, Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf
voiced regret at the loss of UBS jobs, but said she welcomed the
bank's measures in view of new too-big-to-fail laws.
Shares of Credit Suisse, which earns a greater proportion of
profit from investment banking than UBS, have risen 4.5 percent
since it disclosed its spending cuts, compared with a nearly 19
percent surge at its rival.
The European Stoxx 600 bank index has risen 3.3 percent
during the same period.
"The more the valuation gap between the two widens, the more
investors will push for similar measures from Credit Suisse,"
Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Andreas Venditti said.
Switzerland's unemployment rate of less than 3 percent is
the envy of other European countries such as Spain, where it has
soared to 25 percent.
But experts say that bank cuts are expected to hit everyone
from rank-and-file employees to highly-paid dealmakers.
"It's becoming more difficult for people who have lost their
jobs at big banks to find a new one," said Denise Chervet, who
heads a bank employee lobby organization.
Switzerland's commodities trading firms may snap up banking
staff, and specialised staff such as information technology
experts are expected to face fewer obstacles in finding new
work.
Many former bankers are also hired by the insurance
industry, another traditional Swiss economic strength.
"Salaries are probably lower in insurance than in investment
banking, but it's also considerably less stressful," said Yngve
Abrahamsen, economist at Switzerland's KOF economic think-tank.