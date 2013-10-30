Swiss economy to pick up pace in next six months -KOF

* October leading indicator at 1.72 vs 1.54 in September
* Domestic consumption index also improves
* KOF think-tank sees Swiss GDP gaining momentum
ZURICH, Oct 30 Switzerland's economy will power
ahead in coming months, helped by domestic consumption and
exports to the European Union, the country's leading indicator
showed on Wednesday.
The health of the economy underscores the success of the
Swiss National Bank's 1.20 per euro lid on the Swiss franc, a
measure it introduced in 2011 to stave off the risk of deflation
and recession.
The KOF barometer, a gauge of the economy's performance in
about six months' time, rose to 1.72 points in October from a
revised 1.54 points in September, beating expectations for 1.60
in a Reuters poll.
"The present upswing of the Swiss business cycle can
accordingly be expected to continue; and in the next few months
the year-on-year growth rate of Swiss gross domestic product
(GDP) should gain further momentum," the KOF institute said in a
statement.
Both the Swiss National Bank and the government have raised
their growth forecasts for the Swiss economy for 2013.
Earlier this month, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan reiterated
the SNB would maintain the franc cap to ensure price stability
in the foreseeable future and stood ready to enforce it with
further measures if needed.
Jordan countered criticism that SNB interventions were
behind Switzerland's current account surplus and contributing to
global imbalances that cause instability and hamper global
growth.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; editing by Stephen Nisbet)