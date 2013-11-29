Swiss economy to pick up steam in coming months, KOF shows

* KOF at 1.85 in November vs 1.71 in October
* Represents highest level since July 2011
* Data ahead of SNB rate-setting session Dec 12
ZURICH, Nov 29 Switzerland's economy will pick
up more steam in coming months, helped by domestic consumption
and the euro zone's emergence from recession, the country's
leading indicator showed on Friday.
The KOF barometer, a gauge of the economy's performance in
about six months' time, rose to 1.85 points in November from a
revised 1.71 points in October, the highest since July 2011.
That was slightly below the forecast of 1.88 in a Reuters poll.
"Overall, the positive tendencies dominate" in a mixed
broader picture, the KOF institute said in a statement.
The health of the economy underscores the success of the
Swiss National Bank's 1.20 per euro lid on the Swiss franc, a
measure it introduced in 2011 to stave off the risk of deflation
and recession.
Private consumption, buoyed by low unemployment, has helped
support Swiss growth, even though the debt crisis in the euro
zone - Switzerland's biggest trading partner - sapped demand for
exports.
Swiss consumers are still buying and an improved euro zone
economy will help Switzerland's industrial and manufacturing
sector, KOF said. But momentum in the construction and financial
sectors is slowing.
The SNB, which holds its next policy meeting on Dec 12,
forecast in September that the economy would grow 1.5 to 2.0
percent this year.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Larry King)