Swiss watch industry closer to winning stricter "Swiss made" rules

ZURICH, June 6 Switzerland moved closer to agreeing tighter rules for when a "Swiss made" label can be attached to products, particularly important for the luxury watch industry where having the coveted tag can double prices.

Tougher rules are seen as essential to make sure foreign manufacturers cannot use the "Swiss made" label for lower quality products, harming its value in the eyes of consumers.

Switzerland's upper house of parliament adopted by a slim majority on Thursday the lower house's position of only allowing the label to be used where 60 percent of the value of items, such as watches, originates in Switzerland.

The draft law includes different rules for different industries. For foods, both houses had already agreed that 80 percent of the weight of the raw materials used in a product had to be Swiss.

There is currently no law governing the use of the label across different products. The watch industry follows a 40-year-old directive that states at least 50 percent of the value of the watch movement, which does not include the case, dial, glass and strap, has to be Swiss.

The country's watchmakers have been among the most fervent defenders of stricter rules. But while the watch federation and the industry's biggest player, Swatch Group, are in favour of tighter rules, makers of entry-price watches, which make some components in Asia to keep costs down, have criticised the proposals.

The step forward on Thursday paves the way for possible legislation this summer after years of wrangling over products as diverse as cheese, pocket knives and textile machines.

The draft bill could still fail as minor differences between the two houses persist on rules for animal products, such as eggs. Both houses have to agree on a common proposal before the law gets submitted to a final vote.

The lower house will re-examine the bill on Tuesday.

"I'm very pleased, a decisive step has been made on the way to tighter rules," Swiss watch federation Chairman Jean-Daniel Pasche said, adding he was hopeful the bill might get adopted during parliament's current session that ends on June 21. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)