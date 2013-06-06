Swiss watch industry closer to winning stricter "Swiss made" rules

* Upper house adopts 60 pct rule for industrial products
* Stricter "Swiss made" rules key for watch industry
* Watch federation chairman hopeful bill will pass this
month
ZURICH, June 6 Switzerland moved closer to
agreeing tighter rules for when a "Swiss made" label can be
attached to products, particularly important for the luxury
watch industry where having the coveted tag can double prices.
Tougher rules are seen as essential to make sure foreign
manufacturers cannot use the "Swiss made" label for lower
quality products, harming its value in the eyes of consumers.
Switzerland's upper house of parliament adopted by a slim
majority on Thursday the lower house's position of only allowing
the label to be used where 60 percent of the value of items,
such as watches, originates in Switzerland.
The draft law includes different rules for different
industries. For foods, both houses had already agreed that 80
percent of the weight of the raw materials used in a product had
to be Swiss.
There is currently no law governing the use of the label
across different products. The watch industry follows a
40-year-old directive that states at least 50 percent of the
value of the watch movement, which does not include the case,
dial, glass and strap, has to be Swiss.
The country's watchmakers have been among the most fervent
defenders of stricter rules. But while the watch federation and
the industry's biggest player, Swatch Group, are in
favour of tighter rules, makers of entry-price watches, which
make some components in Asia to keep costs down, have criticised
the proposals.
The step forward on Thursday paves the way for possible
legislation this summer after years of wrangling over products
as diverse as cheese, pocket knives and textile machines.
The draft bill could still fail as minor differences between
the two houses persist on rules for animal products, such as
eggs. Both houses have to agree on a common proposal before the
law gets submitted to a final vote.
The lower house will re-examine the bill on Tuesday.
"I'm very pleased, a decisive step has been made on the way
to tighter rules," Swiss watch federation Chairman Jean-Daniel
Pasche said, adding he was hopeful the bill might get adopted
during parliament's current session that ends on June 21.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)