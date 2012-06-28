Swiss Libor probe to take another two years

* Barclays not among the banks being investigated
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, June 28 A Swiss investigation into 12
U.S., European and Japanese banks suspected of conspiring to
manipulate interbank lending rates will take another two years,
the country's competition watchdog said on Thursday.
Swiss Federal Competition Commission (COMCO) vice director
Olivier Schaller ruled out an early end to the probe, a day
after Barclays agreed to pay a record fine of $453
million in the United States and Britain to settle similar
allegations there.
Schaller said Barclays was not involved in the Swiss
investigation.
"The investigation in Switzerland is still in progress, the
difference between this and the UK investigation is that the FSA
is not a competition authority but a regulator," Schaller told
Reuters, referring to Britain's Financial Services Authority.
"The legal bases are different, we cannot just focus on
banks one by one. We have to deal with all the banks involved
simultaneously rather than focusing the investigation on one
bank at a time."
COMCO said in February it had received information of
possible collusion between derivatives traders concerning London
Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) and Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate
(Tibor).
"We said at the beginning, it is a very complex case; we
said it would take about two years, I think we will need this
time, our research is still ongoing," Schaller said.
The investigation centres on Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ
, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Mizuho
Financial, Rabobank, Royal Bank of Scotland
Societe Generale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
and UBS.
The Swiss regulator FINMA is not conducting its own probe
into the affair.
"We have knowledge of the case and are in contact with COMCO
and foreign regulators, but this is not our investigation," said
a FINMA spokeswoman.
Canada, Japan and the European Commission are carrying out
their own interbank lending investigations.