Swiss Life CEO takes sabbatical to fight cancer

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
ZURICH, March 30 Swiss Life Holding Chief Executive Patrick Frost will take a sabbatical until mid-August to undergo treatment for cancer, Switzerland's largest life insurer said on Thursday.
Finance chief Thomas Buess will lead operations during this period.
In a memo to staff, Frost said prospects for complete recovery were very good after doctors discovered a localised tumour diagnosed as Hodgkin disease, a type of lymphoma.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Michael Shields)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).