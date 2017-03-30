Swiss Life CEO takes sabbatical to fight cancer

ZURICH, March 30 Swiss Life Holding Chief Executive Patrick Frost will take a sabbatical until mid-August to undergo treatment for cancer, Switzerland's largest life insurer said on Thursday.

Finance chief Thomas Buess will lead operations during this period.

In a memo to staff, Frost said prospects for complete recovery were very good after doctors discovered a localised tumour diagnosed as Hodgkin disease, a type of lymphoma.

